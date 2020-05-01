HMS launches five new sales websites

Safety and vehicle equipment vendor HMS Motorsport has launched five new websites this week to expand options for its customers to shop safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. In compliance with CDC recommendations for the safety of its customers and employees, both HMS showrooms are currently closed, although the Mooresville, N.C. location will maintain full operation for phone, online, curbside pickup, and professional orders.

Check out the new and improved sites — all hosted by HMS — at the links below:

www.hmsmotorsport.com

www.schrothracing.com

www.takataracing.com

www.cobraseats-usa.com

www.racecombyhms.com