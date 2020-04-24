Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, April 24, with Pruett and Goodwin

Image by Marshall Pruett

Podcasts

It’s another edition of The Week In Sports Cars podcast, driven by listener Q&A, with hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin, who delve into IMSA, the FIA WEC and other topics of interest.

Discussion topics:

  • General (starts at 3m10s)
  • IMSA (39m26s)
  • WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (52m00s)
  • Fun (1h11m38s)

IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts

