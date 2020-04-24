The Week In Sports Cars, April 24, with Pruett and Goodwin
Image by Marshall Pruett
The Week In Sports Cars, April 24, with Pruett and Goodwin
By Marshall Pruett |
2 hours ago
It’s another edition of The Week In Sports Cars podcast, driven by listener Q&A, with hosts Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin, who delve into IMSA, the FIA WEC and other topics of interest.
Discussion topics:
- General (starts at 3m10s)
- IMSA (39m26s)
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (52m00s)
- Fun (1h11m38s)
IMSA, Le Mans/WEC, Podcasts
