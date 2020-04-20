Hamilton race suit among four to be auctioned

A race suit worn by Lewis Hamilton during his 2019 championship-winning season is one of four being auctioned off by Bonhams to raise money for National Health Service Charities in the United Kingdom.

The not-for-profit digital auction aims to raise funds for the NHS Charities Covid-19 Urgent Appeal, supporting staff and volunteers helping those suffering from the virus. With the appeal targeting £100million ($124m), a number of Formula 1 teams have donated items including a race suit Hamilton wore on three occasions in 2019, including during practice in Monaco [pictured].

A similar Valtteri Bottas race suit is including in the auction, as well as a race-worn one from McLaren driver Lando Norris during his rookie season. There is even one race suit from 2020 included: that used by Sergio Perez in both pre-season tests, and that was earmarked to be raced in Australia. The winner of the Perez lot will also be able to speak to the Mexican star during a 10-minute video call later in the year.

Williams has donated a VIP package for two to the 2021 British Grand Prix, including a tour of the team’s factory on the Friday – allowing the winners to follow a practice session from the headquarters – as well as Saturday and Sunday grandstand tickets, paddock access and full Williams hospitality.

The F1 items are part of a wide range of lots, with Bonhams waiving all charges for the auction that runs until April 29. All lots are available to view online at bonhams.com/theblueauction.