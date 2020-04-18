RACER’s Esports race calendar, April 19-22

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers — like McLaren’s Lando Norris, pictured above — as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.
Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event – Venue
|Cars
|Platform
|TV or stream
|April 19
|1:00 p.m.
|NASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series – Richmond
|NASCAR
|iRacing
|FS1
|April 19
|1:00 p.m.
|F1 Esports Virtual GP – Shanghai
|F1
|F1 2019
|click here
|April 19
|3:00 p.m.
|Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship – Laguna Seca
|Trans Am
|Assetto Corsa
|https://www.youtube.com/user/TheTransAmSeries
|April 19
|3:00 p.m.
|GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Misano
|GT3
|Assetto Corsa
|click here
|April 20-24
|5:00 p.m.
|Toyota GR Supra Gran Turismo One-Lap Challenge
|Toyota GR Supra RZ
|PS4 GTSport
|TBA
|April 21
|7:00 p.m.
|FR Americas iRacing Invitational – CTMP
|FR Americas
|iRacing
|click here
|April 22
|4:00 a.m.
|BP Supercars All Stars Eseries – Bathurst
|Supercars
|iRacing
|info here
