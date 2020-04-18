Pagenaud hangs on for Motegi IndyCar iRacing Challenge win

Virtual fuel strategy was the name of Saturday’s IndyCar iRacing Challenge game at Twin Ring Motegi as changing packs of leaders shuffled to the front, then fell back as their tanks ran dry.

At the end of the 113-lap Firestone 175, it came down to two familiar protagonists as Team Penske and Chip Ganassi Racing fought for the win. The final surprise on the rapid oval was Simon Pagenaud, who watched as errors cleared the path for him to score back-to-back iRacing wins in the No. 22 Chevy.

🍾 Back to back how about that!! Amazing @iRacing #IndyCar Challenge today at Motegi! Awesome strategy again and that was a great drag race with Dixon at the end. Cheers everybody! pic.twitter.com/GlNai90VfO — Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) April 18, 2020

“Wow. It was a crazy race. I worked all week to be competitive. I’m having a lot of fun. It’s so stressful,” he said.

The win for Pagenaud at Motegi comes on the fourth-anniversary-plus-one-day of his first win for Team Penske, taken on April 17, 2016, at the Long Beach Grand Prix.

With 10 laps to go, Team Penske held a 1-2-3 until Arrow McLaren SP’s Oliver Askew slid up the track and made contact with leader Will Power, who was knocked up into teammate Scott McLaughlin. Power gathered up his No. 12 Chevy and kept moving, but McLaughlin wasn’t as fortunate as his No. 2 Chevy was pitched into the wall.

10 to go and things started to get wild with this as example A: #INDYCAR // #INDYCARChallenge pic.twitter.com/V5UWecagJ7 — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) April 18, 2020

Pagenaud looked set to inherit the lead, but Power, missing his right-front wing, refused to back off. Banging wheels and defending without consideration of the Frenchman’s chances, Power would soon feel the effects of the damage as Ganassi’s Scott Dixon swooped by into second and set off after Pagenaud with five laps to go.

Dixon would make a hearty thrust inside Pagenaud on the final lap entering Turn 1, but his No. 9 Honda wiggled, forcing the New Zealander to lift and giving the Penske driver just enough breathing room to earn his second consecutive checkered flag.

But the action wasn’t exactly over at the front of the field: Dixon, having crossed the finish line, held the throttle down and hammered the back of Pagenaud’s slowing car in Turn 1. The end result saw the back of the Penske Chevy missing rear wing and bodywork while Dixon spun and flipped into the fencing—along with Penske’s Helio Castroneves, who hit the back of Dixon.

The end result left Pagenaud to turn celebratory donuts in a virtual car that was decidedly worse for wear.

Reigning NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch produced a steady performance after starting towards the back; using a manual shifter on his stock car-based sim rig, the Nevada native soldiered home to 13th on his IndyCar iRacing debut.

RESULTS TO FOLLOW