Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières cancelled for 2020

The Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières board of directors announced today it has suspended all public activities for 2020 after the Quebec government issued a directive to postpone all public events scheduled through August 31, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That time frame includes the Trois-Rivières street course event, which this year was set to include races for the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge by Yokohama and a doubleheader for the Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda over the August 7-9 weekend.

Grand Prix officials elected to cancel rather than reschedule the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières in order to help protect the health, safety and well-being of the spectators, partners, volunteers, employees and event participants.

“We insist on warmly thanking all the racing series, our partners, the race fans, teams and drivers and, especially, our volunteers who have all pledged to work with us next year,” said Dominic Fugère, general manager of GP3R. “Until then, our thoughts are with those who are directly afflicted by this global pandemic and those who take care of them. Our drivers are anxious to battle it out in the streets of our city and want us to be as many as we can when they get back. That is why it is important to stay safe and stay healthy by following public health advice and recommendations.”

Fans who have already purchased their tickets will be contacted by the track in the next few weeks to be informed of the refund possibilities.

“We were looking forward to staging FR Americas Championship’s first international street course race, but understand the challenges involved in trying to reschedule an event of this magnitude,” said SCCA Pro Racing General Manager Sydney Davis. ” While we are sad to hear the news, we understand and agree with the GP3R board of directors. We appreciate all the effort that organizers put into finding a solution to continue to run the five-decade old Grand Prix, but FR Americas will have to wait to make its Trois-Rivières debut in 2021.”

SCCA Pro Racing, the sanctioning body for the FR Americas Championship, is continuing to develop its 2020 schedule with updates to following in the upcoming weeks.

