RACER race postponement/cancellation hub

The global coronavirus pandemic has caused unprecedented upheaval to the world motorsport calendar. This list of event cancellations and postponements will be regularly updated, and information on ticket refunds for U.S. events will be included where available and applicable.

Due to the fluidity of the situation, all information is subject to change at short notice. RACER encourages all readers to stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 recommendations and advisories from the Center for Disease Control.

INDYCAR

First currently scheduled race: Indy GP, May 9

Affected races:

St Petersburg: CANCELED

Ticket holders: Can defer purchased tickets for the 2021 race, or receive credit for full value plus an additional 10% towards tickets for another Green Savoree event (Mid-Ohio, Toronto, Portland). Existing ticket holders will be emailed with detailed instructions on Friday, March 20. Until then, click here for more information.

Barber Motorsports Park: CANCELED

Ticket holders: Will receive a full refund.

Long Beach: POSTPONED (new date TBA)

Ticket holders: TBA

Circuit of the Americas: CANCELED

Ticket holders: TBA

NASCAR

First currently scheduled race: Martinsville, May 9

Affected races:

Atlanta: POSTPONED (new date TBA)

Ticket holders: Can use purchased tickets for the rescheduled event, exchange them for credit of full value plus an additional 20% toward a future event, or get a full refund. More information here.

Homestead: POSTPONED (new date TBA)

Ticket holders: Purchased tickets will be valid for the rescheduled race, or can be exchanged for a credit for full value plus an additional 20% toward any NASCAR-sanctioned event at a NASCAR-owned track in 2020 or 2021. More information here.

Texas: POSTPONED (new date TBA)

Ticket holders: Can use purchased tickets for the rescheduled event, exchange them for credit of full value plus an additional 20% toward a future NASCAR-sanctioned event in 2020 or 2021 at any Speedway Motorsports-owned track (subject to availability), or get a full refund. More information here.



Bristol: POSTPONED (new date TBA)

Ticket holders: Can use purchased tickets for the rescheduled event, exchange them for credit of full value plus an additional 20% toward a future NASCAR-sanctioned event in 2020 or 2021 at any Speedway Motorsports-owned track (subject to availability), or get a full refund. More information here.

Richmond: POSTPONED (new date TBA)

Ticket holders: TBA

Talladega: POSTPONED (new date TBA)

Ticket holders: Purchased tickets will be valid for the rescheduled race, or can be exchanged for a credit for full value plus an additional 20% toward any NASCAR-sanctioned event at a NASCAR-owned track in 2020 or 2021. More information here.

Dover: POSTPONED (new date TBA)

Ticket holders: TBA

IMSA

First currently scheduled race: Mid-Ohio, May 3

Affected races:

Sebring: POSTPONED, rescheduled for November 14, 2020.



Ticket holders: No refunds, but tickets can be used for the November race. Click here to learn more.

Long Beach: POSTPONED (new date TBA)

Ticket holders: TBA

FORMULA 1

First currently scheduled race: Dutch Grand Prix, May 3, although both that race and the following one in Spain are currently preparing for possible postponement. After that comes Monaco on May 24.

Affected races:

Australian Grand Prix: CANCELED

Bahrain Grand Prix: POSTPONED (new date TBA)

Chinese Grand Prix: POSTPONED (new date TBA)

Vietnamese Grand Prix POSTPONED (new date TBA)

WORLD ENDURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Next scheduled race: 24 Hours of Le Mans, June 13-14

Affected races:

Sebring 1000km: CANCELED

Ticket holders: No refunds, but tickets can be used for the November IMSA race. Click here to learn more

6 Hours of Spa: POSTPONED (new date TBA)

NHRA

Next scheduled race: SpringNationals, Houston, April 19

Affected races:

Gatornationals: POSTPONED (new date TBA)

Ticket holders: Contact Gainesville Raceway here.

Las Vegas: POSTPONED (new date TBA)

Ticket holders: Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled event. Ticket holders can also request a full refund, or use a credit for the full value plus 20 percent toward an NHRA event at LVMS. More information here.