Formula E Esports races to air on FOX Sports

FOX Sports has expanded its Esports content to include the recently announced ABB Formula E At Home Challenge, a nine-week virtual racing competition featuring all teams and drivers from the all-electric open-wheel series, as well as a selection of top gamers, beginning with the first points race on Saturday, April 25, at 10:30 a.m. ET on FS1, and continuing each week at that time on FS1 through June 13. The series opens this week with a non-points “practice” race. See RACER’s Esports calendar for streaming information.

Using rFactor2 simulator software, which includes the latest generation Formula E car, up-to-date liveries of all teams and iconic virtual streets tracks from around the globe, racers will begin accumulating points on April 25, contributing to the overall standings in the build-up to the Grand Final on Saturday, June 13. The eight point-scoring events follow the traditional Formula E scoring system with extra points for pole position and fastest lap. Double points will be available at the final race.

The ABB Formula E Championship is on hiatus due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The series has postponed all previously scheduled races through June 21.

“We are assessing all available options in order to finish the season with the highest number of races possible,” Formula E said in a statement. “This contingency planning continues to explore staging races behind closed doors, using permanent track facilities, introducing new doubleheaders and extending the season beyond its original end date.”