RACER’s Esports race calendar, April 15-20

With the forced shutdown of motorsports, racing series around the world are switching to Esports, featuring some of their drivers — like McLaren’s Lando Norris, pictured above — as well as Esports aces, in an effort to keep their fans engaged.

Here’s a rundown of currently scheduled events. For the full calendar, click here.

Day Time (ET)
 Event – Venue Cars Platform TV or stream
April 15 4:00 a.m. BP Supercars All Stars Eseries – Silverstone, Barcelona Supercars iRacing info here
April 16 4:00 a.m. IMSA iRacing Pro Invitational – Laguna Seca GT iRacing click here
April 18 1:04 p.m. Ricmotech Road to Indy iRacing eSeries – Road America RTI iRacing click here
April 18 4:00 p.m. IndyCar iRacing Challenge – Random Draw Track IndyCar iRacing TBA
April 18 TBA eSCCA Hoosier Super Tour – VIR SCCA Club Racing iRacing TBA
April 19 1:00 p.m. NASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series – Richmond NASCAR iRacing FS1
April 19 3:00 p.m. GT Rivals Esports Invitational – Misano GT3 Assetto Corsa click here
April 20-24 5:00 p.m. Toyota GR Supra Gran Turismo One-Lap Challenge Toyota GR Supra RZ PS4 GTSport TBA

