Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion sends entry acceptance letters

After “considerable deliberation and evaluation from a knowledgeable 12-person Selection Committee,” the much-anticipated letters of acceptance into the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion have been issued, event organizers have announced.

Owners of some of the world’s most historic race cars are gearing up to compete Aug. 13-16 at Monterey County’s WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. This year’s Rolex Reunion is comprised of 13 popular run groups spanning a century of motorsports history.

No stranger to Laguna Seca’s challenging twists and turns are historic cars from the Trans-Am and Can-Am era. These ground-pounding run groups provide a flashback to when Chevrolet Camaros, Dodge Challengers and Ford Mustangs ran bumper-to-bumper in Trans-Am, while in Can-Am the McLarens, Shadows and Lolas roared along the original nine-turn 1.9-mile circuit.

