Barber next up for FR Americas iRacing Invitational Championship

Following three successful rounds with thousands of viewers cheering on the action from the best seat in the house, their couches, the Formula Regional Americas iRacing Invitational Championship drivers return to battle on Tuesday (April 14) with this week’s match set on the scenic Barber Motorsports Park.

Nearly four dozen drivers, the largest field since the start of the seven-round iRacing championship, from different racing disciplines across the world are slated to participate in Round 4 of the simulation championship tonight with live coverage presented by PitFit Training starting at 7:10 p.m. Eastern on the series’ YouTube and Twitch channels.

In the first three rounds of competition, three different drivers (Ben Waddell, Dario Cangialosi and Phillippe Denes) claimed victories driving the retired F3 International chassis with identical setups, but as the competitions increases with more professional simulation drivers like paraplegic athlete Lance Fenderson joining the roster, the chance to take multiple victories in the championship becomes even harder.

Fenderson competed in the Formula Race Promotion F1600 Championship before sustaining a spinal cord injury while playing lacrosse. As the North Carolina-based teenager worked through extensive rehabilitation, his passion to be behind the wheel of single-seater race car never fizzled. Now equipped with a self-designed modified simulator that is completely controlled by his hands, Fenderson races professionally online until he can once again return to on-track competition.

“At first, I thought my love for the sport would be overwhelmed by the difficulties associated with my injury, but then I realized that I need to focus on my capabilities,” explained Fenderson. “I set up my simulator by putting a tri-pin on the steering wheel. I then bought a flight simulator joystick. I set up forward as brake, back as throttle, right as up shift and left as downshift. It’s a challenging task, having no use in my fingers, but of course possible.”

Round 4 live coverage by Apex Racing TV starts at 7:10pm Eastern with a swift 10-minute qualifying followed by a 30-minute race and featuring “podium” interviews with the top drivers. Following the race, FR Americas iRacing Invitational Championship drivers will host a LIVE question and answer session with fans on the FR Americas Instagram.

Fans can watch the action live on the FR Americas YouTube and Twitch channels. Live timing and scoring will be available here.