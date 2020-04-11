Live stream: Jim Beaver Esports #eShortCourseWorldCup

Well-known motorsports media personality and host of the Down & Dirty Show powered by Polaris RZR, Jim Beaver has assembled a remarkable group of stars for the inaugural Jim Beaver Esports #eShortCourseWorldCup presented by General Tire.
The event will offer a sparkling list of top asphalt, off-road and sim racers with the chance to bang doors virtually for branding rights and a $2,500 cash purse, jumping between Pro 4 and Pro 2 machines in a single action-packed evening.
Catch all the action here live!
