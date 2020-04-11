Live stream: Jim Beaver Esports #eShortCourseWorldCup

Well-known motorsports media personality and host of the Down & Dirty Show powered by Polaris RZR, Jim Beaver has assembled a remarkable group of stars for the inaugural Jim Beaver Esports #eShortCourseWorldCup presented by General Tire.

It's race day! Take a look at our #JimBeavereSports eShort Course World Cup rides — we'll be fighting with some of the biggest names in sim racing and professional motorsports at 6pm ET.@GeneralTire | @PolarisRZR | @DirtFishRally | @_VisionWheel_ | @RigidNation | @JimBeaver15 pic.twitter.com/63jYnsxM7X — Jim Beaver eSports (@JBeavereSports) April 11, 2020

The event will offer a sparkling list of top asphalt, off-road and sim racers with the chance to bang doors virtually for branding rights and a $2,500 cash purse, jumping between Pro 4 and Pro 2 machines in a single action-packed evening.

Catch all the action here live!