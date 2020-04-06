SRO America regulars prep for GT Rivals Esports invitationals

Following up on its successful SRO Esport Charity Challenge event to raise funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, SRO Motorsports America has announced “GT Rivals”, a weekly series of Esports invitationals matching real world racers, sim racers and invited guests in the GT World Challenge powered by AWS official game, Assetto Corsa Competizione.

Developed by Kunos Simulazioni and published by 505 Games, Assetto Corsa Competizione (ACC) lets players experience the real atmosphere of the GT World Challenge series. Designed for Esports, ACC provides an immersive experience behind the wheels of today’s top GT3 machine from Acura, Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, Porsche, and more.

Drivers will race across the best circuits in the world in a weekly challenge, Sundays at 3:00 p.m. EDT, streamed on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

Designed to help racing drivers and motorsports fans stay engaged with the sport they love, the series will feature key Esports partners including ASUS Republic of Gamers, ASUS TUF Gaming, Fanatec, Sim Lab, Champion Motorsports, and SYM TV.

DRIVERS

Each round will feature up to 30 drivers, including current and former GT World Challenge America powered by AWS drivers:

Kyle Marcelli (Racers Edge Motorsports)

Shelby Blackstock (Racers Edge Motorsports)

Colin Braun (DXDT Racing)

Ryan Dalziel (DXDT Racing)

Daniel Morad (Alegra Motorsports)

Guy Cosmo (K-Pax Racing)

Patrick Byrne (K-Pax Racing)

Andy Soucek (K-Pax Racing)

Max Root (Wright Motorsports)

James Sofronas (GMG Racing)

Jeroen Bleekemolen (GMG Racing)

Greg Liefooghe (Cameron Racing)

Mark Issa (Vital Speed Motorsports)

From Pirelli GT4 America:

Derek DeBoer (The Racers Group)

James Pesek (PF Racing)

Nicolai Elghanayan (Marco Polo Motorsports)

Jason Bell (GMG Racing)

Steven McAleer (Classic BMW)

Kenton Koch (Bsport Racing)

And from TC Americas:

Toby Grahovic (Classic BMW)

Steve Streimer (Rooster Hall Racing)

Kevin Boehm (DXDT Racing)

Kevin Anderson (TechSport Racing)

Plus, former Pirelli World Challenge driver and GT Academy winner Bryan Heitkotter will get back behind the wheel of a virtual GT3 car for this Esports invitational. More drivers will be announced shortly.

Calling the action, SRO America pit lane reporter Ryan Myrehn will be joined by former TC America champion Tom O’Gorman and SYM TV’s Kyle Heyer.

Events will include a 120-minute open practice, 20-minute qualifying, and 60-minute sprint race, streamed live every Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET beginning April 12 and running through May 31.

SCHEDULE

Apr. 12 – Laguna Seca Raceway

Apr. 19 – Misano

Apr. 26 – Paul Ricard

May 3 – Spa Francorchamps

May 10 – Suzuka

May 17 – Barcelona

May 24 – Mount Panorama

May 31 – Kyalami [Finals Event]

*NOTE: Dates and/or virtual venues subject to change

HOW TO WATCH

Twitch: twitch.com/sromotorsports

YouTube: youtube.com/GTWorld

Facebook: facebook.com/gtworldchallengeamerica

For more information on Assetto Corsa Competizione and the GT Rivals Esports Invitational Series, please visit www.gt-world-challenge-america.com.