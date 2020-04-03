Replay: FR Americas iRacing Invitationals - COTA

Apex Racing TV replays the Circuit of The Americas round of the FR Americas iRacing Invitationals series.
Advance to the 1m mark for the race to begin. Round 3 from a virtual VIR streams live Tuesday, April 7, at 7:10 p.m. ET here.
Apex Racing TV replays the Circuit of The Americas round of the FR Americas iRacing Invitationals series.
Advance to the 1m mark for the race to begin. Round 3 from a virtual VIR streams live Tuesday, April 7, at 7:10 p.m. ET here.
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge team owner/driver Rob Ferriol has created a new non-profit charity designed to benefit the legions of (…)
How do you write about a man who gave you a chance that changed your life, and literally changed your career? Better yet, a man who changed (…)
Andretti Autosport has made an interesting expansion in its relationship with Surgere, the sponsor of Marco Andretti’s No. 98 (…)
Late Thursday evening, Robert Wickens got his first taste of driving an Indy car since his life-altering crash in 2018. The laps came in (…)
Veteran Andretti Autosport mechanic Corey McClish has been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. Support from within the team has been strong (…)
Willy Tagliavini, founder/owner/managing director of Supertech Performance, San Jose, California, found his passion for racing at a (…)
The disruptions caused by current shutdowns reach into every corner of the racing industry. RACER.com is sharing stories of how different (…)
Today’s announced calendar changes to the FIA WEC’s current season are very significant, and will have ripple effects on the championship (…)
The tail end of the 2019-20 FIA World Endurance Championship calendar has been revised and released today amid the ongoing COVID-19 (…)
NTT IndyCar Series team owner Dennis Reinbold has been pleasantly surprised by the value delivered by his driver Sage Karam after (…)
Comments