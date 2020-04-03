Replay: FR Americas iRacing Invitationals - COTA

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Esports

Apex Racing TV replays the Circuit of The Americas round of the FR Americas iRacing Invitationals series.

Advance to the 1m mark for the race to begin. Round 3 from a virtual VIR streams live Tuesday, April 7, at 7:10 p.m. ET here.

Esports, SCCA / SportsCar Magazine

