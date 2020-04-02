HSR Mitty at Road Atlanta canceled

Officials from Historic Sportscar Racing and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta announced today that the 43rd HSR Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta has been canceled for 2020.

One of HSR’s top events, this year’s Mitty was scheduled to take place April 23-26. Preliminary plans call for a shift of the event to the same weekend in April, 2021.

“We held out hope as long as we could, but this week’s national expansion of social distancing through the end of April, and the overriding need to join our colleague motorsports organizations around the world in the fight against the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, made cancellation the only real choice,” said HSR President David Hinton. “We want to thank Geoff Lee, his team at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and, of course, our HSR competitors and fans for their incredible cooperation and patience the last few weeks. These are unprecedented and trying times we are going through, but together we will indeed make it through it.”

HSR intends to return to Road Atlanta later this year for the annual HSR Fall Historics. Originally on the calendar for September 23-26, the HSR event is now moving to a to-be-determined date in the fall in support of a recent IMSA schedule change that moved Petit Le Mans back one week to a later October date.

“The HSR Mitty has been a staple at Michelin Raceway for almost as long as the racetrack has been in existence, so the decision to cancel The Mitty this year was not taken lightly, said Lee, president of Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. “However, with the current fight against the global pandemic that has left almost nothing, including the world of motorsports, untouched, there was no real choice but to prioritize the health and safety of all fans and competitors and cancel the event for 2020. We look forward to picking back up with The Mitty — an absolute fan favorite and enduring spring tradition — in 2021.”

Alternative 2020 dates were discussed at length, but part of the event’s strong following for more than 40 years has been its traditional spring date in April.

“The HSR Mitty has practically become a motorsports rite of spring,” Hinton said. “Holding the race any other time but in April just wouldn’t feel like the Mitty. We will be back stronger than ever in April, 2021.”

All purchased tickets for the 2020 HSR Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta will automatically be valid for admission to the 2021 running of the event. Ticket holders requesting refunds for their 2020 HSR Mitty tickets can send an email to Info@HSRRace.com.

Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta joins Sebring International Raceway as the only two classic American road courses that typically host a pair of HSR events each year.

The planned season-opening HSR Spring Fling at Sebring was scheduled to be run this past weekend. That event was also canceled but HSR is scheduled to return to Sebring December 3-6, for the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network.

Next up on the 2020 HSR calendar is the Barber Historics at Barber Motorsports Park, May 15-17. Updates on the status of that event weekend with HMSA will be made as needed in the coming weeks.