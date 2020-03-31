Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Carefully crafting a cutting edge Trophy-Truck

Starved for compelling motorsports storytelling in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, we offer this — a great 10-minute film short spotlighting the development of the Mason Motorsports all-wheel-drive Trophy-Truck.

These new desert racing machines are turning the corner on unlimited off-road machinery, following in the footsteps of the revolutionary top-level factory rally cars that emerged decades ago.

Produced by Mad Media, this beautifully shot vignette shares some of the design philosophy and back story behind these next-generation trucks that have been successfully raced by Andy McMillin, Bryce Menzies and others. There is great insight here, including candid interviews with Neal Mason (Mason Motorsports), off-road racing and motocross legend Ricky Johnson, off-road veteran and current team owner Steve Sourapas, and the Mint 400’s Matt Martelli.

Here’s a viewing hint: Forego watching this on a small device and save it for the big screen and surround sound. Trust us, the film’s incredible action footage of the truck sans bodywork will make your day.

