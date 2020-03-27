NC order sends NASCAR teams into lockdown

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has issued a 30-day stay at home order beginning the evening of Monday, March 30.

The order will last through April 29 and affect many NASCAR teams, including all those who compete in the Cup Series. Some teams such as Joe Gibbs Racing, Roush Fenway Racing, Chip Ganassi Racing, JTG Daugherty Racing and Hendrick Motorsports were already under stay at home orders through being based in counties, Mecklenburg or Cabarrus, that enacted the policy earlier this week.

“To continue our aggressive battle against COVID-19, I have signed a Stay at Home Order for the entire state of North Carolina,” said Gov. Cooper. “Though it is difficult, we must do this to slow the disease spread. We need our medical system to be able to care for the friends and family we know will become seriously ill from the virus.”

North Carolina is the central hub of the NASCAR community.

Some of NASCAR’s smaller teams like Go Fas Racing, Front Row Motorsports, and Richard Petty Motorsports had previously told RACER they were staying open but taking the necessary safety precautions. The unexpected hiatus was giving those organization’s a chance to catch up on their preparation.

North Carolina is the latest state to order such a mandate following California, New York, New Jersey, Michigan, Ohio, and Illinois. There are 763 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in 60 counties.

Essential businesses will continue operating. However, the order bans gatherings of more than 10 people and directs everyone to stay at least six feet apart.

“I know this order may lead to even more hardship and heartache,” said Gov. Cooper. “Although we are physically apart, we must take this step together in spirit.”