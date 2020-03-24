Berryman backs SMR's TA2 Mustang

For the second consecutive season, the late “Big Daddy” Ed Roth’s Chemtooler cartoon character will be back on the flanks of a Stevens-Miller Racing TA2-class entry in the Trans Am presented by Pirelli series.

The Arlington, Texas-based Berryman Products has renewed its partnership with SMR and will back Alex Wright’s No. 12 Mustang in his assault on the Trans Am’s Northern Cup Championship, bringing back the popular Chemtooler graphics package.

“After the success of last season, it was no-brainer for our team to sign on for another run at a Trans Am championship,” said Beau Blankenship, Berryman’s marketing director. “We are thrilled to associate ourselves with the winning culture of Stevens-Miller Racing, and we wish them the best of luck on their journey throughout the 2020 season.

“And the car is a total show stopper,” Blankenship continued. “Ed Roth drew the original Chemtooler prior to his passing, and it’s a character that kids and adults both love. Joe Stevens and his team came up with the design last year and it’s a real attention-getter – not just on the car but on the hauler as well. Our Mustang will continue to build our brand as the amazing graphics definitely get the attention of fans of all ages.”

“I’m thrilled to be at the wheel of one of the most recognizable and popular cars in the field,” said Wright. “The car, the hauler, and the Chemtooler get such a response from the fans — it’s fun to be a part of it. Beyond the car, Berryman has been great to work with. They’re a great American company and their support for the team and the series has been wonderful. I’ll try my best to keep the Chemtooler in the mix as we go for the Northern Cup Championship.”

SMR owner Joe Stevens added, “Building ridiculously fast race cars, providing unmatched Trans Am TA2 racing services and fighting for championships is what SMR is known for. (This year) marks the third year SMR and Berryman have been partners. (Their) support and products absolutely help keep SMR at the front. Just like our team, it is the commitment of our people to be the best that makes us both successful.”