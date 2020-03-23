No May 1-3 Trans Am at Laguna Seca

Tony Parella, CEO and president of the SVRA and majority owner of the Trans Am Company, sent the following letter to all competitors today:

After careful consideration, we’ve decided not to hold the Trans-Am SpeedFest at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, May 1-3, as planned. The SpeedFest joins the growing list of events that have been impacted by the Coronavirus crisis.

Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of our community. Even if California’s Shelter-In-Place mandate is lifted, there is just too much risk and unknown health effects to put on the event at this time.

We want to express our sincere gratitude to our loyal competitors, crews and families, that were planning on attending the May 1-3 event. We are in active discussion with the management team from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca to find an alternative date for later this year. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to seeing you at the track soon.

We will be extending a full entry fee credit, with no expiration, to be used for a future event.

Please take care of your health and we will be providing updates on events as the season unfolds.

God Bless,

Tony

