9 Minutes of Nonsense: Derek Daly on Sebring 1990 and '91
Image by Marshall Pruett archive
By Marshall Pruett |
13 hours ago
It’s the debut of a new podcast series featuring short stories, rants, recollections, and whatever else comes to mind in the world of motor racing that takes nine minutes or less to capture.
Our first two episodes feature Irish racer Derek Daly. First up, the bizarre tale of IMSA’s 12 Hours of Sebring race in 1990:
In our second nine minutes, Derek Daly delivers a fresh tale of Nissan’s pain-ridden GTP run at the 12 Hours of Sebring in 1991.
