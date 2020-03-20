CORE autosport parent company transitions to face mask manufacturing

The business behind CORE autosport’s racing team has transitioned its manufacturing capabilities to address the shortage of face masks needed to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Composite Resources, owned by businessman and champion sports car racer Jon Bennett, has been rather successful in the field of medical equipment manufacturing, with the production and sales of its C-A-T tourniquet finding regular use across hospitals and battlefields.

With the well-documented supply limitations of medical-style masks as the coronavirus spreads throughout the country, Bennett and managing partner Morgan Brady have repurposed CORE’s manufacturing capabilities to assist.

“Like many of us, Jon and I were commenting on the craziness that’s going on with the coronavirus and asked how we could help the situation,” Brady told RACER. “Motorsports is about entertainment, and if we’re not able to race right now with the Porsche GT Team in IMSA, we can do something far more important. Jon came up with the mask concept after we read about doctors having to improvise and make their own out of office supplies.

“The abilities we have here meant that in 24 hours, we were able to design mask prototypes and go into production. We’re very fortunate to have those capabilities to help, and have launched a new site to support it.”

Brady expects the Rock Hill, South Carolina-based company to start shipments next week.

“We will be able to build thousands per week, and ramping up further from there if needed,” he said. “We’ve been in touch with state officials and there’s all indicators that there’s a need and demand. And we hope that if there’s any needs for families or friends in the racing community, please reach out to us.”