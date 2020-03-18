The Week In IndyCar, March 18, with Mike Shank

The realest team owner in the NTT IndyCar Series (and IMSA) makes his 10th visit to the podcast as Meyer Shank Racing deals with the health and financial effects of the COVID-19 virus. Few are more direct or honest than the racer-turned-owner, which makes the Ohioan’s answers to the listener questions submitted via social media for The Week In IndyCar show a perfect blend of insight and fun.
Episode Time Stamps:
Show open, news and updates
Michael Shank interview (starts at 18m49s)
Shank’s thoughts on St. Petersburg cancellation and financial losses(20m50s)
Measures to keep IndyCar teams afloat during the pandemic (28m17s)
Craziest thing said by a driver over the radio (48m36s)
Shank’s driving career and IndyCar prospects (49m57s)
Memories of the movie Driven (52m19s)
How fans can help support teams and sponsors during the shutdown (1h01m00s)
