Crandon Raceway affirms 2020 big-weekend preparations

Off-road racing’s oldest and most renowned race track has announced its intentions to move forward with planning for the 2020 season at Crandon International Raceway. Located deep in the Wisconsin north woods, today’s announcement comes amidst growing concerns about the current outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

While a thick blanket of snow and ice still covers much of the 400-acre facility, Crandon’s management group is making preparations for two massive weekends scheduled for the “Big House” in 2020: the 27th Forest County Potawatomi Brush Run scheduled for June 19-21 and the 51st Crandon World Championship Off-Road Races held over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-6.

“First and foremost, it’s our priority to do everything possible in conducting events that are safe for our fans, race teams and volunteer staff,” explained Crandon President Cliff Flannery. “Protecting public health is our duty, and we are aware of the announcement by the CDC suggesting postponement of large events during the next eight weeks.

“We understand this is a fluid situation, but our first race weekend falls well outside of that guideline. Crandon International is moving forward with every intention of hosting world-class off-road racing later this year.”

Scheduled for the Father’s Day weekend, the 2020 Forest County Potawatomi Crandon Brush Run will expand from two to three full days of on-track competition, with more than 300 short-course and ULTRA4 teams expected. With roots that stretch back to its inaugural running in 1970, the first Midwest off-road race of the season will also mark the inaugural race for the newly created Championship Off-Road (COR) Series. The event will also feature the high-horsepower unlimited Pro 2 and Pro 4 trucks, Pro Lite trucks and Pro UTVs, as well as all of ULTRA4’s classes.

Also on the crowded weekend schedule are all of the COR Sportsman categories and several live concerts, the festivities concluding with Sunday’s intense Forest County Potawatomi Community Cup race for Pro 2 and Pro 4 trucks.

On the Labor Day weekend, Crandon will celebrate host the 51st World Championship Off-Road Races, which in 2020 will also mark the season finale for the new COR series. Last year, more than 70,000 fans packed the “Big House” for the world’s largest short-course off-road event.

In addition, unlimited 4-wheel drive ULTRA4 4400 class cars will take part in two special races, one on Saturday night, Sept. 5, as the day’s finale. Then on Sunday, the world’s best Pro short-course racers will compete for a Crandon World Championship title and a huge cash and prize purse on off-road racing’s biggest day — the fifth annual Red Bull Crandon World Cup.