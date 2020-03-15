Refund or exchange options for Atlanta, Homestead

While the full extent of the races that will need to be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic remains to be seen, the first two events set aside from NASCAR’s schedule have announced refund options for ticket-holders.

Both Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway will offer either full refunds or exchange for future events, according to their respective websites. Those opting to exchange will receive a credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20% of total amount paid to apply towards future events. See the track sites for specific details of the refund policies.

The next scheduled NASCAR weekend is at Texas Motor Speedway on March 27-29, although nearby Fort Worth declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus situation on Saturday.