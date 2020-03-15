Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Barber to offer refunds for cancelled Alabama GP

Image by Michael Levitt/LAT

Barber to offer refunds for cancelled Alabama GP

IndyCar

Barber to offer refunds for cancelled Alabama GP

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Barber Motorsports Park will offer a refund to those who purchased tickets to the NTT IndyCar Series’ second round, the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, which has been cancelled in response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. A request for details on how the refunds will be processed has been extended to the event’s promoter, ZOOM Motorsports.

According to the circuit’s website, “Refunds will be given in full within 7-10 business days for all purchases of the following:

  • Drive Your Ride Package
  • General Admission Tickets
  • Garage Pass Tickets
  • Cocina at the Track Hospitality Tickets
  • Paddock Club Hospitality Tickets
  • Camping
  • Sunday Onsite Parking Passes
  • Car Corral Parking Passes

 

 

, , , IndyCar

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://racer.com/2020/03/15/deferment-options-for-sebring-tickets/ Deferment options for Sebring tickets | RACER

    […] View Comments reply 62 shares 56m […]

    Like

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home