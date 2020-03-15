Barber to offer refunds for cancelled Alabama GP

Barber Motorsports Park will offer a refund to those who purchased tickets to the NTT IndyCar Series’ second round, the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, which has been cancelled in response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. A request for details on how the refunds will be processed has been extended to the event’s promoter, ZOOM Motorsports.

According to the circuit’s website, “Refunds will be given in full within 7-10 business days for all purchases of the following: