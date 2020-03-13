SCCA Pro Racing postpones start of F4 U.S. and FR Americas seasons

Based on the latest updates regarding COVID-19, the current environment regarding public events, international travel restrictions and President Trump’s declaration of a National State of Emergency today, SCCA Pro Racing announced today that it will forgo its Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta season opener April 9-11 for its sanctioned Honda-powered F4 U.S. and Formula Regional Americas Championships in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“SCCA Pro Racing is exploring all scheduling options to determine our next steps beyond this event,” said SCCA Pro Racing General Manager Sydney Davis Yagel. “We are working with local tracks and carefully monitoring and adhering to the public health recommendations of state and local health departments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization in regard to this unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.”

SCCA Pro Racing will continue to track events as they develop and will communicate with teams, drivers, partners and media as developments warrant.

The official season will open at Circuit of The Americas June 5-7. Schedule updates will be determined at a later time.