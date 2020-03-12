Trans-Am West Sonoma season-opener postponed

Following the official decision on Thursday to cancel all gatherings of 250 or more people in California in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Trans Am Race Company has announced that it will postpone the Pirelli West Coast Championship debut at Sonoma Raceway March 14-15. A new event date will be determined at a later time.

As an additional precautionary measure, the upcoming SpeedTour Road Atlanta Grand Prix event at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta March 28–29 will be held without spectators. The races will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the races.

“Trans Am leaders and officials are actively monitoring the situation regarding the COVID-19 virus,” stated The Trans Am Company President John Clagett. “We will continue to monitor the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other government and state officials as we determine the scheduling of future events.”

The Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) also canceled the Vintage Race of Champions (VROC) and its Friday night charity banquet for the Hope For The Warriors during the Road Atlanta Grand Prix weekend.

“It absolutely breaks my heart to have to make this announcement,” said SVRA President and CEO and majority owner of the Trans Am Company, Tony Parella. “We make this decision with a heavy heart, but also in an abundance of caution. We want to do what we can to help wage the fight we must all make against this virus.”

Trans Am Race Company and SVRA will continue to track events as they develop in this unprecedented pandemic and will communicate with teams and all parties as developments warrant.

Fans that have purchased tickets to either event will have the option to get refunded or credited towards a future purchase.