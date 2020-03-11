NASCAR interview: Tire changer Justin Fiedler

Justin Fiedler is the rear tire changer on the No. 43 Chevrolet driven by Darrell Wallace Jr., and this week he’s sharing information on what it’s like to jump over pit wall. Fiedler has been doing so for 14 seasons now, and he has some great stories from the job, such as replacing another pit crew during a race, race wins he’s been a part of, and how someone who is not a college athlete becomes a pit crew member.
Also…
Being face down on pit road in this year’s Daytona 500 and having no one notice
Two stories of finishing a pit stop while in a fire
If a driver needs to have a relationship with his pit crew
Insight on the importance of pit practice and other ways to stay ready for race day
What goes on behind pit wall when no one is watching
Fiedler’s honest and pointed comments about NASCAR going to a single lug nut in 2021
His ‘day job’ working for Word Racing Group, which owns the World of Outlaws
