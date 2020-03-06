Formula E postpones Rome E-Prix

The ABB Formula E Championship has been forced to drop another race from its calendar due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Having previously canceled its event in Sanya, China that had been scheduled for March 21, the series announced today that its E-Prix scheduled for Rome, Italy, on April 4 has also been postponed.

“As a consequence of the ongoing health emergency in Italy and according to the provisions set out in the ministerial decree concerning measures to counteract and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country — which includes sporting events with large crowds and spectators in close proximity – it will no longer be possible to stage the Rome E-Prix on April 4, 2020,” the series said in a statement.

“Formula E, in agreement with the relevant authorities in Rome, EUR S.p.A and together with the FIA and Automobile Club d’Italia (ACI), will work closely with championship partners and stakeholders in order to assess and review alternative options to postpone the Rome E-Prix to a later date once restrictions have been lifted.

“All ticket holders will be contacted through the appropriate channels in the coming days.”