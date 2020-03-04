Goodyear unveils new compound for Phoenix

With a new but familiar aero package returning to action this weekend, Goodyear is bringing a new tire to Phoenix Raceway.

Both Xfinity and Cup Series teams will run the compound. For the Cup Series, one-mile Phoenix is the first track in which a lower downforce package will run, which NASCAR officials confirmed in January for all short tracks and road courses.

As such, the tire Goodyear has come up with features compound changes designed to add grip and wear more. More stagger has also been built into the tire setup, as cars generally run tight at Phoenix. More stagger will help the cars turn, and offer a better balance.

“We were involved in the decision on the 2020 short track package,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “At that meeting with all the industry leaders (in Nashville during the awards banquet), integrating tire performance into a reduced downforce package was a key part of the conversation.

“Our experience with the 2018 rules package, along with recent compound testing on the Next Gen vehicle at Phoenix, gave us a good baseline on increasing mechanical grip through the tires to complement the reduced aero loading. This decision process was truly a joint effort – stakeholders from all areas coming together to make the sport better.”

Xfinity Series teams will have five sets of tires for the weekend. Cup Series teams will have three sets of tires for practice, one set for qualifying and nine sets (eight sets and one transferred from qualifying or practice) for the Fan Shield 500.

This same tire combination will also be run at Richmond in May.