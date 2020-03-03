Omologato releases limited edition Arrow McLaren SP watch

Specialist motorsport timepiece maker Omologato has unveiled a limited-run watch commemorating the new IndyCar partnership between McLaren and Schmidt Peterson Motorsport.

The new Premiére Edition AMSP automatic watch will be limited to just 500 individually-numbered pieces. It uses automatic movements, a bespoke brushed steel ‘Turtle’ case and sapphire glass to complement the dial, which features the new Arrow McLaren SP logo. The casebacks are also embossed with the logo.

To learn more, or to place an order, visit Omologato.