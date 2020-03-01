Cassidy tops Formula E rookie test; Kirkwood fifth

New Zealand’s Nick Cassidy topped the times for Envision Virgin Racing in the ABB Formula E Championship rookie test in Marrakesh, setting a fastest time of 1m16.467s — which was almost 0.7s quicker than polesitter Antonio Felix da Costa’s best effort in qualifying for yesterday’s E-Prix on the Morrocan street course.

The fastest lap of the day was set on Cassidy’s final run and concluded a productive morning and afternoon of testing, with the drivers racking up a combined total of 1,965 laps around the Circuit Moulay El Hassan.

Cassidy was over 0.4s quicker than his nearest rival Sergio Sette Camara (Geox Dragon) in second, with Filipe Albuquerque a further two-tenths adrift in third.

“It’s been great to finally step into the car and I’ve learned a huge amount from the test today in Marrakesh,” said Cassidy, who raced last year in Japanese Super Formula and Super GT. “It’s a lot different to my previous experience but I felt we had a great test program and I hope that I’ve managed to help the team with what they were wanting to achieve. The car had great pace and to come away with the fastest time ever at Marrakesh is an awesome feeling too.”

Nicolas Lapierre — who received a late call-up in place of James Rossiter after he took part in practice on Friday for an unwell Jean-Eric Vergne — finished fourth in the sister DS Techeetah.

America’s Kyle Kirkwood led the line for BMW i Andretti Motorsport in fifth place, posting a time of 1m17.272s.

“Very satisfied with my first Formula E test with BMW i Andretti Motorsport,” Kirkwood — last year’s Indy Pro 2000 champion who will be racing in Indy Lights this season for Andretti Autosport — tweeted after the test. “Ended up 5th overall with potential to be at the top. Key thing is we had a very productive and accurate test that the team can utilize for the rest of the season and beyond!”

Norman Nato set the sixth-fastest time for ROKiT Venturi Racing and also took the honors for completing the most laps with a grand total of 96 across both sessions. Nato was only one-thousandth of a second quicker than Jake Hughes in seventh for the Mercedes-Benz works team.

Lucas Auer (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) ended the day in eighth, followed by Kelvin van der Linde (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler), who topped the leaderboard after the morning running. Sacha Fenestraz rounded out the top-10 in testing, just over one second shy of the fastest time of the day.