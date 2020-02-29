Da Costa on pole for Marrakesh E-Prix

Antonio Felix da Costa continued his streak of success with his new DS Techeetah team by taking pole position for the Marrakesh E-Prix, the fifth round of the 2019/20 ABB Formula E Championship. The Portuguese racer took the top spot despite being one of the first to go out in qualifying group one, which was expected to be a handicap. Close behind was BMW i Andretti’s Max Guenther, who narrowly missed out on the top spot by just 0.069s.

TAG Heuer Porsche’s Andre Lotterer will start the race in third ahead of Mercedes-Benz EQ’s Nyck de Vries, Rokit Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara and Nissan e.dams’ Sebastian Buemi, who rounded out the Super Pole shootout six.

Just missing out on Super Pole was last year’s race winner Jerome D’Ambrosio (Mahindra Racing) who will start today’s race in seventh. Behind D’Ambrosio sits BMW i Andretti Motorsport’s Alex Sims and Nissan e.dams Oliver Rowland in eighth and ninth, while Panasonic Jaguar Racing’s James Calado rounded out the top 10.

After missing out on Practice 1, reigning series champion Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Techeetah) will start the race near the middle of the pack in 11th, ahead of Geox Dragon’s Brendon Hartley and Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler frontman Lucas di Grassi in 13th. Still yet to make a significant impact on the championship, di Grassi will need to battle through the pack to kick-start his title charge.

Clipping the wall during his hot lap, Envision Virgin Racing’s Robin Frijns lost time on track and will start the Marrakesh race 14th ahead of his teammate Sam Bird.

Behind Bird sits Mahindra Racing’s Pascal Wehrlein and the former Marrakesh unofficial lap record holder Nico Mueller (Geox Dragon) in 17th. Mercedes-Benz EQ’s Stoffel Vandoorne will start near the back of the pack in 18th, ahead of Audi’s Daniel Abt, NIO 333’s Oliver Turvey and TAG Heuer Porsche’s Neel Jani in 21st.

Far down the starting order is Rokit Venturi Racing’s Felipe Massa and NIO 333’s Ma Qinghua, who starts second from the back. Even worse off was championship leader Mitch Evans, who won last time out in Mexico City. Getting his timing wrong, the Panasonic Jaguar Racing driver headed out to set his qualifying lap too late, crossing the start line as the lights went red. Frustrated by the disastrous team decision, the Kiwi will start the race dead last .