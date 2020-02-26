The Week In IndyCar, Feb 26, listener Q&A

It’s a packed episode of the The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show driven by fans and their conversation topics submitted via social media, with the Citrone/Buhl Autosport team, Fernando Alonso and Arrow McLaren SP, grid penalties, IndyCar’s YouTube video settings, Mystery Science Theater 3000, the Checkered Flag, and more items covered for your open-wheel amusement.
