The Week In IndyCar, Feb 26, listener Q&A

It’s a packed episode of the The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show driven by fans and their conversation topics submitted via social media, with the Citrone/Buhl Autosport team, Fernando Alonso and Arrow McLaren SP, grid penalties, IndyCar’s YouTube video settings, Mystery Science Theater 3000, the Checkered Flag, and more items covered for your open-wheel amusement.

Marshall Pruett

The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.