At some point, possibly as late as the final months of 1943 – amid the devastation that was going on overseas during the tail end of the Second World War – seven automotive enthusiasts decided to create a car club. They called it the Sports Car Club of America.

On Feb. 26, 1944, Everett M. Dickinson, John F. Duby, Arnold H. Engborg, Theodore F. Robertson, George F. Schulz, Robert E. Townsend, and Chapin Wallour met in Boston, Mass., for what would be the first official meeting of the SCCA. With the backdrop of a world war and fuel rationing, the birth of the Sports Car Club of America faced impossible odds.

Now celebrating its 76 birthday, the organization motors on with some 60,000 members in 115 regions, and sanctioning nearly 2,000 events from professional and amateur road races to autocross, RallyCross, RoadRally, and Track Events. Happy Birthday SCCA.