Silver Hare expands, switches to Camaros for 2020 TA2

Silver Hare Racing is expanding its operations for the 2020 season, running two cars and switching from Mustang to Camaro bodywork on their Prefix engine-powered, Howe-chassis TA2-class machines.

“The Camaro looks so fast, and with Prefix engines under the hood — I can’t wait to find new roads to victory lane,” said 2018 TA2 champion Rafa Matos who will drive SHR’s No. 7.

Matos, who raced SHR’s Mustang in last season’s Daytona finale, will be joined by team owner Maurice Hull, driving a new No. 57 Camaro sponsored in part by John Hart, NY Times best-selling author of the soon-to-be-released “The Unwilling”.

The High Point, N.C.-based Silver Hare Racing team will unveil the new cars and liveries at Sebring International Raceway — site of the 2020 season opener, Feb. 28-Mar. 1 — on Thursday, live, on the team’s Facebook page.