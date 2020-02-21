Breathless Racing unveils new Trans Am look for Francis Jr

Six-time Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli champion team Breathless Racing has revealed a new livery for its No. 98 Mustang driven by Ernie Francis Jr. The new look, which will debut at the season-opening race at Sebring International Raceway February 29-March 1, features the colors of new sponsor OneSouth Florida Wealth Advisors, a financial and insurance services company.

Breathless Racing will also be backed by OMP Racing, Saenz Transmissions, Meissen Enterprises, Inc., JRi Shocks,Pro-Systems Carburetors, Liquid Performance, Ultimate Performance and Katech in 2020.