Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Breathless Racing unveils new Trans Am look for Francis Jr

Breathless Racing unveils new Trans Am look for Francis Jr

Trans Am

Breathless Racing unveils new Trans Am look for Francis Jr

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Six-time Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli champion team Breathless Racing has revealed a new livery for its No. 98 Mustang driven by Ernie Francis Jr. The new look, which will debut at the season-opening race at Sebring International Raceway February 29-March 1, features the colors of new sponsor OneSouth Florida Wealth Advisors, a financial and insurance services company.

Breathless Racing will also be backed by OMP Racing, Saenz Transmissions, Meissen Enterprises, Inc., JRi Shocks,Pro-Systems Carburetors, Liquid Performance, Ultimate Performance and Katech in 2020.

, Trans Am

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://www.blueliq.com/2020/02/21/breathless-racing-unveils-new-trans-am-look-for-francis-jr/ Breathless Racing unveils new Trans Am look for Francis Jr - Blueliq

    […] CREDIT […]

    Like

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home