Holton, Fergus pair in Compass Racing McLaren for Sprint Cup

Long-time team driver and McLaren factory pro Paul Holton and new-to-the-team co-driver Corey Fergus will share Compass Racing’s McLaren 720S GT3 in this year’s IMSA WeatherTech Sprint Cup series.

Compass will be beginning its 17th consecutive season in IMSA — and fourth with manufacturer partner McLaren — when the eight-race Sprint Cup season begins in Long Beach, Calif., April 17-19.

Holton brought Compass a number of wins driving its McLaren 570S GT4, including Long Beach in 2018 and Daytona in 2019. Fergus, meanwhile, has raced a McLaren in the Michelin Pilot Challenge for the past two years, finishing second in the championship last season.

“We are truly excited to have Paul and Corey drive together in the Sprint Cup this season,” enthused team owner Jill Beck. “All of the pieces we’d hoped for have come together, and we head into our second year with the McLaren 720S GT3 in a very strong position.

“Our No. 76 car will once again feature primary sponsorship from our partner Richard Mille,” Beck continued, “with great support from US LED, AERO Paint, the Torque Show and our friends at McLaren Automotive.”

The team comes off a strong end to the 2019 Sprint Cup season, which saw steady improvement in the 720S GT3.

“IMSA’s GTD championship is perhaps the most competitive in the world, and last season we earned the right to be competitive by contesting the full Sprint Cup,” remarked Holton. “For 2020, we expect to be in a position to fight for wins, podiums and the championship.”

“I’ve raced against Compass for the past few seasons, and I could not be happier to join them,” said Fergus. “They are truly fierce competitors who are focused on one goal: to bring McLaren the IMSA Sprint Cup championship.”

Compass Racing is also proud to continue the team’s relationship with The Race Day Foundation, who bring children and families dealing with life-changing illnesses to the race track for a day away from their regular routine. Many other IMSA teams support the charity, which will have an expanded presence in sportscar paddocks this year.

The team is busy preparing to test at Sebring and Road Atlanta in March, where it will have direct technical support from the manufacturer: “(McLaren’s) Rob Boakes, who was with us for the entire year in 2019, along with a number of other top engineers from England, (will be) working with us to refine what is an already very good package,” noted Beck.

The Long Beach IMSA race will be broadcast live on Saturday, April 18, starting at 2:00pm PT on NBCSN.