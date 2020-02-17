Newman hospitalized after massive Daytona wreck

Ryan Newman has been transported to a local Daytona Beach hospital after a crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Newman was leading the race when Ryan Blaney turned him as the field came to the checkered flag. Newman’s No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang hit the outside wall and went airborne before being hit again by Corey LaJoie. Newman’s car then went airborne a second time, and skidded down the frontstretch on its side.

Upon being removed from the car, Newman was taken directly to the hospital. There has been no official word on the nature or extent of any injuries.

“I got a big push there that last coming to the white,” LaJoie said. “I don’t know who was pushing me, and I kind of stalled out, and I don’t know who hooked Newman. I was hoping he would kind of bounce off the fence to the left, but he didn’t and I hit him. I don’t know exactly where I hit him. I haven’t seen a replay. It was some scary stuff. Don’t get me wrong. My car was on fire. My seat belts grabbed all sorts of areas, but it was a good day for us. I hope Ryan is OK.”

Denny Hamlin beat Blaney to the finish line for his second straight Daytona 500 win and the third of his career. Blaney was credited with a second-place finish.

“[I] pushed Newman there to the lead, and both of us got cleared, but I shoved him way out,” said Blaney. “Then the 11 [Hamlin] hooked up to me. We made our move off of [Turn] 4, and he blocked the top. We were coming so fast it’s hard to make a quick move, especially with someone pushing you. He blocked the top, and then he blocked the bottom too, and at that point, when he blocked the bottom, I was just committed to pushing to the win, try to get a Ford to win instead of the 11.

“I just thought I was pretty square and just got him to the right. I hope he’s all right. That looked really bad and not something you want to do. Definitely unintentional. I was just committed to pushing him to the win once he blocked a couple times, was kind of beat. Just hope Ryan’s all right. It sucks to lose a race, but you never want to see anyone get hurt.”