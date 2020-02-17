Megennis returns to Indy Lights with Andretti Autosport

Robert Megennis will return to Andretti Autosport for his second season of Indy Lights where he’ll welcome incoming freshmen Kyle Kirkwood and Danial Frost. The New Yorker earned one win in his Andretti debut last season alongside eventual champion Oliver Askew.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Robert back to the team,” said Andretti Autosport president J-F Thormann. “From the moment he climbed in the car, Robert has been determined to fight for results and it has paid off, earning a victory and a handful of podiums last season. He was a strong contender in the Freedom 100 and we’re happy he’ll have another chance to claim that title. We’re really looking forward to watching Robert mature even more in the car and anxious to see what results he can capture in 2020.”

The 2020 season will mark Megennis’ sixth year on the Road To Indy ladder system where a pair of wins and more than a dozen podiums have been earned. With 2019 Indy Pro 2000 champion Kirkwood in the Andretti team, the 19-year-old Megennis will face stiff opposition to lead the program; the last two Lights champions have come from within the Andretti squad, giving the young open-wheel veteran a solid shot at the $1 million advancement prize for whomever wins the title.

“I’m super excited to join Andretti Autosport for another year in Indy Lights,” Megennis said. “We had a great 2019 season and 2020 will be even better. I’m confident that we’re only going to grow and get stronger together as a team. Thanks to everyone at Andretti Autosport, SailPoint, Sirius Computer Solutions, Juniper Networks, CyberArk and my family for giving me this opportunity. Let’s go win some races.”

Among the most impressive aspects of the work put in by Megennis and the Andretti team during the offseason is the number of sponsors that have been secured to support the No. 27 Indy Lights entry.

“Robert’s work ethic and commitment to the sport is nothing short of impressive. said SailPoint CMO Juliette Rizkallah. “We are eager to put our name behind a racer who we believe is the future champion of Indy Lights. Robert and his team have been an invaluable partner to us and we look forward to extending our partnership in the year ahead.”

Sirius Computer Solutions Marketing SVP Michael Harwood concurred.

“Sirius is proud to team up with Andretti Autosport and [Megennis] in 2020,” he said. “This partnership is a great opportunity for us to showcase our focus on technology, innovation and agility.”

The 2020 Indy Lights season opens at St. Petersburg with IndyCar March 13-15.