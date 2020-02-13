WeatherTech returns as HSR Sprint Series sponsor in 2020

Longtime Historic Sportscar Racing partner WeatherTech returns for another season in 2020 as primary sponsor of the HSR WeatherTech Sprint Series.

A featured part of every HSR race event, the Sprint Series is run as a weekend doubleheader, most often in a Saturday/Sunday format.

Every run group in HSR has a pair of WeatherTech Sprint Series races on their schedule each race weekend, which means more competitors make it to victory lane in WeatherTech races than any other series within HSR.

“We are delighted WeatherTech is back and can’t thank them enough for being one of our best sponsor partners the last few years,” said HSR President David Hinton. “The HSR WeatherTech Sprint Series is the backbone and at the foundation of each HSR race weekend. If you race in HSR, you have a WeatherTech race available to you, and the competition in these flat-out sprints is among the best we have each and every weekend.”

WeatherTech’s partnership with HSR is just part of its global motorsports sponsorship program, WeatherTech Racing having been a competitive force at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and in IMSA competition for more than a decade.

WeatherTech title sponsors the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the flagship racing series of IMSA, which also supports HSR.

The 2020 HSR racing season begins with the second annual running of the HSR Spring Fling Weekend at Sebring International Raceway, March 26-29.