Fisher Hartman team returns with F4 US development program

Sarah Fisher Hartman Racing Development has announced a new United States Formula 4 program with Indiana teen Elliot Cox behind the wheel. The team has a Honda-powered F4 car on order from Ligier Automotive and plans to start testing in June, in preparation for a planned race debut in the USF4 Winter Touring Series in Florida at the end of the year.

Andy and Sarah Fisher) O’Gara left IndyCar in 2015 to open Speedway Indoor Karting — a state-of-the-art indoor karting facility in Speedway, Ind., and later took over Whiteland Raceway Park, an outdoor karting track, with partner Wink Hartman. When Cox and his family came to WRP for a local race, O’Gara recognized him right away from a previous introduction several years ago. Seeing Cox’s talent, O’Gara advised Hartman of the opportunity to help direct Cox’s future in racing.

“I’m honored and excited to join the SFHRD team as a development driver,” Cox said. “It’s awesome that this opportunity was provided to me by Sarah, Andy, Wink and Libba (Hartman). I can’t wait to get on track with the team. The F4 car is the first step on my ladder to IndyCar, so having this chance is a dream come true.”

The Ogars and Hartmans jointly chose this venture as a way to promote and support grass roots racers like Cox to move towards accomplishing their dreams, as they had done with drivers before such as Josef Newgarden.

“While reviewing the day-to-day business of Whiteland Raceway Park, Andy mentioned Elliot’s story and the likelihood of his success ultimately in racing,” Hartman said. “Libba and I have enjoyed helping young athletes achieve their dreams and when I heard his story, the idea of helping him to the next step immediately took shape in our minds. We are thrilled to continue on our racing background here in Indianapolis and look forward to seeing the No. 67 back on track soon.”

The formal testing and race schedule for Cox will be announced soon and will include national and regional karting events.