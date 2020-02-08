RETRO: The sounds of IMSA, 1992 Del Mar

Transport yourself back to IMSA’s 1992 season finale on the cramped Del Mar street course next to the San Diego-area horse racing circuit, where some of the fastest, most famous GTP cars did battle to close the year. Thanks to the ambient audio captured by my friend Brad Bernstein, we get to hear the All American Racers’ Eagle Mk IIIs, Mazda RX-792Ps (photo above), Chevy Intrepids, Nissan NPT-91s, the iconic Formula 1-engined Jaguar XJR-14, and a bevy of GTP Lights cars representing Acura and Buick wind their way around the narrow, 1.6-mile Del Mar track.

AAR’s P.J. Jones was victorious at the October 11 race, followed home by Geoff Brabham in his NPTI Nissan and Davy Jones in the TWR USA Jaguar.