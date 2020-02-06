SCCA TripleCross Winners

SCCA RallyCross TripleCross honors go to select competitors who, in a single season, manage to skillfully claim a Regional RallyCross win, a DirtFish SCCA RallyCross National Tour victory and a DirtFish SCCA RallyCross National Championship — all in the same class.

RallyCross TripleCross winners receive a special trophy for their achievement. The 2019 RallyCross TripleCross winners are as follows:

– Brianne Corn; Maxwell, TX; Modified Rear-Wheel Drive (Utah National Tour, Arizona Border Regional)

– Josh Armantrout; Mount Pleasant, WI; Stock All-Wheel Drive (Ohio National Tour, Milwaukee Regional)

– Mark Hill; Lawrence, KS; Prepared All-Wheel Drive (Kansas City National Tour, Kansas City Regional)

– Will Geyer; Colorado Springs, CO; Stock Front-Wheel Drive (Utah National Tour, Colorado Regional)

RallyCross is the SCCA’s most widespread and readily accessible form of extreme dirt motorsport. The activity is a scaled-down version of a rally stage laid out on a non-paved plot of land where the course is delineated by traffic cones instead of trees or rocks. Participation requirements are considerably less than those associated with other forms of performance rally, so drivers usually only need a mechanically sound, hardtop vehicle and a helmet to come play in the dirt. For additional information on DirtFish SCCA RallyCross, visit https://www.scca.com/pages/i-want-to-rallycross.

Kudos to all of the 2019 winners.