The Week In Sports Cars, Jan 28, Convergence Special

It’s a special edition of The Week In Sports Cars as we’re joined by IMSA president John Doonan and FIA World Endurance Championship CEO Gerard Neveu to discuss the future of prototype convergence, where the the ACO’s upcoming Hypercar formula and IMSA’s LMDh cars will race together in a new partnership.

In the listener-driven show, Doonan and Neveu join Graham Goodwin and Stephen Kilbey to field questions submitted via social media on one of the biggest modern developments for sports car racing.

Interviews: