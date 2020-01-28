The Week In Sports Cars, Jan 28, Convergence Special
The Week In Sports Cars, Jan 28, Convergence Special
Marshall Pruett
It’s a special edition of The Week In Sports Cars as we’re joined by IMSA president John Doonan and FIA World Endurance Championship CEO Gerard Neveu to discuss the future of prototype convergence, where the the ACO’s upcoming Hypercar formula and IMSA’s LMDh cars will race together in a new partnership.
In the listener-driven show, Doonan and Neveu join Graham Goodwin and Stephen Kilbey to field questions submitted via social media on one of the biggest modern developments for sports car racing.
Interviews:
Gerard Neveu (starts at 7m18s)
John Doonan (31m19s)
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
