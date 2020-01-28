Suarez gets a full-time Cup Series drive with GBR

Daniel Suarez has landed a full-time ride with Gaunt Brothers Racing for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Announced Tuesday evening, Suarez will drive the No. 96 Toyota Camry. This year will be his fourth in the Cup Series, while GBR will be the third team he has driven for.

“It’s great to be back with Toyota and back in the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Suarez, who drove a Joe Gibbs Racing Camry in 2017-18. “My NASCAR career started off really well and Toyota was a very big part of that. To have them in my corner again gives me a lot of confidence.

“Gaunt Brothers Racing has something to prove and so do I,” Suarez continued. “We’re committed to each other, and we’re going to build each other up.”

Suarez spent the 2019 season with Stewart-Haas Racing, but announced in November, before the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, that he would not be returning to the No. 41 Ford.

Dave Winston will serve as Suarez’s crew chief. Winston joins GBR from Richard Childress Racing, where he was a vehicle performance group engineer and also the race engineer for former RCR driver Daniel Hemric.

Coca-Cola and CommScope will continue their partnership with Suarez.

The 2020 season will be the first full season for GBR. Parker Kligerman ran 14 races for the team last season, while Drew Herring also made one start.

GBR has made 38 starts in the Cup Series since 2017.

“We’ve been working toward this moment since joining the Cup Series in 2017,” said team president Marty Gaunt. “We’ve made steady improvement every year, but bringing Daniel on board allows us to take a giant leap forward. We’re investing in each other. He’s not content to just be here and neither are we.

“We’ve been very strategic in everything we’ve done,” Gaunt continued, “and between our partnership with Toyota and the resources now available to us, we can take that next step and deliver for Daniel and all of our partners.”

Suarez is eligible to run the Busch Clash (non-points race) at Daytona; however, the team will not participate and focus on the Daytona 500.