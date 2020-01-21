NASCAR Truck playoffs field expands to 10 for 2020

NASCAR’s Truck Series playoff field will be expanded from eight drivers to 10 for the 2020 season.

Along with that change will be tweaks to the eliminations that will bring the system more into line with that used in Cup and the Xfinity Series.

The Round of 10 for the Truck Series will be made up of the races at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park road course, and Bristol Motor Speedway.

Two drivers will be eliminated after those three races, cutting the field from 10 to eight.

The remaining eight drivers – the number that is also used in the Xfinity and Cup Series at this stage in the postseason – will then compete at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Martinsville Speedway. Four drivers will be eliminated following this round, which will leave the remaining four contenders battling for the championship in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

“Expanding the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series playoff field to 10 is a win-win for drivers, teams and, most importantly, the passionate fans who support our Gander Trucks,” said series managing director Brad Moran. “This will only increase the competitive intensity this series offers, as more drivers and teams vie for one of the most coveted championships in all of racing.”

Previously, the Truck Series field was cut from eight drivers to six to the final four.

Expanding the field will be a benefit to some of the bigger teams looking to have multiple drivers included in the postseason.

For instance, last year Kyle Busch Motorsports did not make the playoffs as both its drivers, Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland, sat just below the cutline of eight when the field was set. Also missing the cut last year was one of the ThorSport Racing teams with driver Ben Rhodes.