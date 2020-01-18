Broadcaster Till says he's cancer free

Driver-turned-broadcaster Brian Till announced his offseason skirmish with throat cancer has been successful. The former IndyCar pilot who transitioned to pit lane reporting and hosting duties will make his return at the January 23-26 Rolex 24 At Daytona as part of the NBC Sports commentary team for IMSA’s season opener.

“I wanted to wait until I had my three-month post-treatment scans done before the update…and now they are!” he wrote on Facebook. “So, here’s the news: I’m clean! I’ll remain somewhat guarded until we do them again in another 3 months and I still have some work to do but for now there is…zero, zilch, nada cancer showing!”

To celebrate, Till has chosen to raise funds for a number of charities and friends through a 5K run at the Daytona International Speedway circuit, where donors have committed to sponsor each kilometer with proceeds headed to the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer, Camp Boggy Creek, and Till’s colleague Bob Varsha, among others.