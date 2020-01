Everyone knew the sale of the 1968 Highland Green Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in the film “Bullitt” would be big. After hammering sold pn January 10 at Mecum’s Kissimmee auction, we know just how big — $3.4 million, a new auction record.

The highest previous auction price for a Mustang was $2.2 million for a 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake at Mecum’s 2019 Kissimmee sale.