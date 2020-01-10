WoO racer Gravel gets NASCAR Truck chance

World of Outlaws driver David Gravel will try his hand in NASCAR this year by running a limited number of Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races for GMS Racing.

Gravel, who won the 2019 Knoxville Nationals, will drive the No. 24 Chevrolet at Eldora Speedway with sponsorship from Axalta. The five other races that Gravel will contest, along with sponsorship, have yet to be announced.

“’Excited for this opportunity to run in NASCAR’ is an understatement,” said the 27-year-old Gravel. “I can’t thank Jeff [Gordon] and Mike [Beam, president of GMS Racing] enough for believing in me and putting me in this position to race Eldora and some select asphalt races. It’s going to be a challenge, but I am ready for it.”

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon was already familiar with Gravel before the two met at the Chili Bowl last January. The mutual admiration led to Gordon putting his support behind Axalta doing a sponsorship deal for Gravel at the Knoxville Nationals, and Gordon was in attendance for Gravel’s victory.

“I’ve been following David’s career for a while and have tremendous respect for his talent behind the wheel,” said Gordon. “I had a chance to meet David at the Chili Bowl in 2019 which led to the Axalta Coatings sponsorship opportunity at the Knoxville Nationals in a sprint car.

“Once I saw his performance at that race, I knew he deserved a chance to pursue his dream of racing in NASCAR. it has been fun to see that come to fruition with GMS, who is leading the way in bringing new talent into the Truck Series and NASCAR.”

It’s always a pleasure to see a dirt track racer get a chance to race in @NASCAR. I’m looking forward to following @DavidGravel on track in @ARCA_Racing & @NASCAR_Trucks this year. https://t.co/GxDhT5vHEP — Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) January 10, 2020

Gravel has 51 career World of Outlooks feature wins. In addition to his Knoxville Nationals feat, Gravel is also a two-time Williams Grove National Open winner and a two-time Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup winner.

GMS Racing is fielding four full-time trucks this season for Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum, and Zane Smith. The No. 24 will be the team’s fifth entry in select races for Sam Mayer and Gravel.

Gravel is also participating in a two-test ARCA Menards Series test at Daytona International Speedway on Friday and Saturday. He will then compete in the ARCA season opener for GMS Racing’s alliance team, KBR Development, at Daytona on Feb. 8.

“We have been blessed here at GMS Racing to be able to put talented drivers like David in our Chevrolets,” said Mike Beam. “When Jeff reached out and proposed the opportunity to put Gravel in our truck, it was truly an honor. Gravel has made his name on dirt tracks around the country, and we hope we can be a small footprint in building his career in NASCAR.”